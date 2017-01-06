Nissan announces new electric mobility solutions and autonomous driving at CES 2017

At the Consumer Electronics Show 2017, Nissan Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Carlos Ghosn announced its new strategies, which includes technologies and partnerships as a part Nissan Intelligent Mobility Blueprint. These advanced technologies will work on towards the 'zero emission and zero fatalities' in future.

The first technology shown at the CES 2017 was "Seamless Autonomous Mobility," or SAM, which will be the autonomous vehicle, based on NASA's artificial intelligence technology. The SAM will with vehicle's AI (artificial intelligence), which would have human inputs, will allow the vehicle to make decisions under the uncertain situations, for example, an imminent collision and alert the vehicle AI. This technology will be a part of the Nissan Intelligent Integration.

Another announcement made by the Carlos Ghosn is the partnership of the Renault- Nissan Alliance with the DeNA, a Japanese internet company. Under this collaboration, both the companies will work towards driverless vehicles in the commercial space. Testing of these driverless vehicles will begin this year in designated zones of Japan. Both companies will test the vehicles for practical use as a pilot project by 2020 in the metropolitan area of Tokyo.

"Seamless Autonomous Mobility," or SAM, which will be the autonomous vehicle, based on NASA's artificial intelligence technology.

In addition, Nissan is also working towards the advancement of the upcoming LEAF electric car. The new Nissan LEAF with ProPILOT technology will be offered with autonomous drive functionality for single-lane highway driving. The new LEAF project will represent the next level of Nissan Intelligent Power.

Also read about: John Abraham gifts himself a Nissan GT-R

The company will also combine Nissan Intelligent Driving and Nissan Intelligent Integration in partnership with Microsoft to build the next generation of connected cars. In order to reduce carbon footprint and make cities that face physical, social and economic challenges, the company has partnered with 100 Resilient Cities - Pioneered by The Rockefeller Foundation (100RC), a global non-profit organisation. This partnership will enable the cities listed with 100 RC to create a foundation for an autonomous drive and other electric mobility solutions.

Ghosn has also added that other companies are welcome to join the alliance that can vary from e-commerce giants to social media entrepreneurs in order to make sure everyone has access to the latest technologies and services that bring value to their lives