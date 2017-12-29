Next-Generation Volvo V40 to go all electric starting 2019: What to expect from this eco-friendly hatch

The Volvo V40 will be going electric starting 2019, claims a report at Auto Express. Besides offering the car with the petrol and diesel engine options, the Swedish manufacturer will also be providing plug-in hybrid and electric powertrains. The company had last updated the V40 in 2016 and hence, the car is due for an upgrade. Some reports on the internet suggest that the new Volvo V40 will be built on the company's CMA (Compact Modular Architecture) platform. The same platform also underpins the company's XC40 that will be launched in India next year. All thanks to the new CMA platform, the next-gen Volvo V40 will be slightly wider in comparison to the XC40. The reason for this is that the car will come with a lower roofline. The company has plans to launch electric versions of not just the V40, but all other models by the year 2019. Having said that, the Polestar 2 will be the first car that will go electric on the brand's line up.

Under the hood of the new Volvo V40 will be multiple engine options to choose from. First, the car will be offered with two diesel engine options of four-cylinder D3 and D4. Besides, the company will also be offering three petrol engines. Out of these, one will be a three-cylinder T3 mill while the other two T4 and T5 will get four cylinders. Low emission engines will also be on offer and these will come with plug-in hybrid and electric options.

The next generation Volvo V40 is expected to be launched in India sometime in 2019. China will be the first market to get the new model as the company will be manufacturing the updated V40 at its manufacturing facility in China. However, there is no official word yet on when Volvo will launch the new V40 globally and India as well.

Source: Auto Express