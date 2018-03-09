Next-Generation Volvo S60 spotted undisguised: Changes to expect on upcoming Merc C-Class challenger

The new generation Volvo S60 has been recently revealed. The car has been snapped in a completely undisguised state by folks at teknikensvarld.se. The new Volvo S60 has been spotted in Torslanda in Sweden and can be seen parked next to an XC60. The new model will be manufactured at the company's production facility in the US state of South Carolina. The production of the car will kick-start towards the end of this year. The new Volvo S60 looks considerably longer than the predecessor model. The publication reports that the car will be narrower at the same time. The car will have a sportier design when compared to the outgoing model. The tailgate of the new Volvo S90 gets an integrated wing just like the S90 R-Design. The said wing can also be purchased optionally. The new model will come based on the company's SPA modular platform that underpins all the next generation models by the company.

The tail light arrangement on the new Volvo S60 also resembles a lot with its elder sibling S90. A significant change when compared to the S90, the new S60 will have its registration plate on the tailgate instead of the bumper. The new Volvo S60 has a split rear window with no small box at the C-pillar. The engine options on the new Volvo S60 are likely to be the same as the V60. The new Volvo S60 will most likely come with a hybrid version in the future.

In terms of safety, the new Volvo S60 will come with features like Oncoming lane mitigation and exit limiter and these two have been added for the first time in the car. Besides, Cross Traffic Alert will be on offer as standard. There have been rumours that the new Volvo S60 will be unveiled towards mid-2018. The deliveries of the car should begin by early 2019.

Image Source: teknikensvarld.se