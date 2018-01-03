Next Generation Mercedes G-Class global debut on January 15: What makes the G-Class an iconic off-roader

Mercedes-Benz is all set to introduce the next generation model of its G-Class SUV on 15th January at 2018 Detroit Motor Show. The German automaker has revealed the date of arrival of new G-Class in a video recently. Though not much details are available on the vehicle as of now, it is believed that the new generation Mercedes Benz G-Class will have a fresh exterior and a more luxurious cabin in comparison to the existing model. There have been reports on the internet suggesting that the cabin of new Mercedes Benz G-Class will take its inspiration from the S-Class. This is due to the fact that an image of the dashboard of company's new off-roader had leaked sometime back that shows heavy resemblances to the interiors of the S-Class. Having said that, the dashboard of the new G-Class will have few buttons and the button controls on the steering wheel will be metallic. Also, the old-fashioned screen will be ditched and twin touchscreens will be employed. The reports further claim that the new generation Mercedes G-Class will also share its electronics with the S-Class.

Also Read: 2017 Mercedes Benz GLA 220D Review: Good things come in small packages



The Mercedes Benz G-Class is widely known for its old-school boxy design and is in production for the last 38 years and is one of the oldest models to be continuously produced in the history of Daimler. The Mercedes Benz G-Class was originally developed as a military vehicle and later on, it was handed over to the public in 1979. Since then, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class has always been known for its supreme off-road capabilities coupled to comfort and safety. Coming back to the new G-Class, the 2018 model is expected to come with new engine options. The 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 engine will most likely be on offer along with the company's new 2.9-litre six-cylinder diesel engine. A nine-speed automatic gearbox is expected to do duties on these motors.

Part of the off-road-friendly hardware includes an all-wheel-drive system along with three differential locks. The new 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class will get an independent suspension set up at the front and the rear also sees a new suspension that leads to a revised geometry. The new G-Class will also get a new steering wheel as the old reciprocating type set up has given way to electro-mechanical rack and pinion type unit. The Mercedes G-Class is expected to land on Indian soil later this year.

For regular updates on social media, please follow our Facebook and Twitter accounts. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for automotive videos.