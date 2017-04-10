Next generation Audi A8 to come with new lightweight frame and level 3 autonomous system

Audi is using an innovative new frame design in its latest flagship, the A8. The frame, according to the German car maker, will be made out of an 'intelligent mix of four materials'. It will be first of such a frame design in the brand's history. The lighter frame will enhance performance, efficiency and safety, Audi says. Experts at Audi have followed the principle “the right material in the right place and in the right amount," while abandoning use of a single material in the frame. The next generation A8's frame will comprise of aluminium, steel, magnesium and carbon fibre-reinforced polymer (CFRP).

The new frame has provided for more torsional rigidity by about 33% when compared to the previous model. The aluminium components make up 58 percent of the new Audi A8 body, the largest share in the mix of materials.

While a lighter frame will help improve performance, resulting in cleaner emissions, Audi has also considered making the manufacturing process of the car green too. The new process of creating the frame results in a 95 percent savings on recurring costs in series production because it eliminates the need for costly process controls required with conventional laser welding.

Also, another innovation expected to be incorporated in the new A8 is alternative powertrains, according to a report on Auto Express. Audi may introduce a plug-in hybrid version of the A8, however the batteries would add a lot to the weight. The next generation A8 is set to be one of the most high-tech cars ever. The new A8 would come with full 'Level 3' autonomous driving tech, which takes control, and allows the driver to take his eyes off the road and relax.