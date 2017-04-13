New York Auto Show: Toyota unveils SUV concept for ‘casual’ off-roading

A new concept revealed by Toyota at the New York Auto Show aims city-dwellers who yearn for a bit of off-roading on weekends. Called the FT-4X Concept will be the first from the brand to be based on what it calls a 'casualcore' lifestyle, which in simple words is the younger generation fond of travelling. Toyota says that past generations would traditionally load up a SUV like Jeep with necessary equipment and set off on an extreme adventure. Today's generation though is more casual and want to go spontaneous short adventures.

“We focused on how a crossover vehicle can add fun and value to casual adventures both in and out of the city, thinking about how someone would use it, and what they would love to do with it,” said Kevin Hunter, President of Toyota’s Calty Design Research Inc in Newport Beach, California, which undertook the project.

The FT-4X, if put into production, will be meant for driving to the base of a mountain and camping, for those who won't worry if the car would actually climb the mountain. It comes with some very neat travelling convenience features, such as interior door handles double as water bottles, the centre console armrest for the driver is actually a smartly-folded North Face sleeping bag.

The interior has open and closed storage compartments, some which are waterproof, and the tailgate is absolutely flat for easy loading and unloading. The lights on the inside of the car can be detached for use as flashlights.

“You can really tell that we had a blast designing the FT-4X because it looks fun to use and fun to drive,” said Calty Studio Chief Designer Ian Cartabiano. “We want everyone to interact with this car and feel a sense of delight and excitement.”

“I love this idea of mechanical satisfaction because while we’re living in today’s digital world, we took something that’s based on physical movements and made that a large part of what this vehicle is,” Cartabiano explained.