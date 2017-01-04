New Volkswagen Vento spied, India launch in 2018-19

Volkswagen is currently testing the next-generation Volkswagen Vento, which is likely to be based on Volkswagen Group's Modular Transverse Matrix (MQB A0) platform. Recently, the new Vento has been spied testing completely camouflaged in the Brazilian market and will be launched in India in 2018 or early 2019. The Vento is likely to shed some weight by up to 70 kg and will use lightweight body construction than the current model.

The Volkswagen Vento will be wider and longer than the current Vento by around 100 mm. (Image source: motor1.com)

The spied images of the Vento reveal that the car will share some of its design cues with that of the new Polo (spied in Europe) such as headlamps, front bumper and grille. The Vento will also get sleek LED headlamps with daytime running lamps and new black alloy wheels. The upcoming Vento will be wider and longer than the current Vento by around 100 mm and will have a wheelbase of about 2,560 mm. This will create ample space inside the cabin by offering more legroom and shoulder room. At the rear, the car will get new LED tail lamps, newly designed C-pillar as well as new boot gate.

Volkswagen Vento is expected to be powered by a 1.4 litre MPI petrol, a 1.2 litre TSI petrol and a 1.5 litre TDI diesel engine. (Image source: motor1.com)

There are no interior images as of now, but we expect the next-generation Volkswagen Vento to get new and modern equipment. The company will also offer the Vento with a touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and Bluetooth connectivity. The multi-function steering wheel with audio controls, leather seat upholstery and climate control will be offered on the higher versions.

Also Read: Volkswagen Tiguan spied, launch in India in early 2017

The Vento is expected to be powered by a 1.4 litre MPI petrol, a 1.2 litre TSI petrol and a 1.5 litre TDI diesel engine. The engines will be offered with a choice of a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox. Both, the petrol and diesel engines will also be more fuel efficient than the outgoing model.

The company had launched the new Polo and Vento in India in Mach, 2016 and both the models received cosmetic and features update. Volkswagen will first launch the next-generation Polo followed by the launch of the Vento in 2018-2019 in the country. There is also a possibility of Vento getting a 1.0 litre turbo petrol engine that also powers the Golf in international markets, but it will be revealed only during the time of its launch.