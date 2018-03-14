New TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Honda Activa 5G launched, 2018 Yamaha R15 V3.0 ridden and more: Today’s News Highlights

The biggest news today was the launch of upgrades of two popular two-wheelers. TVS Motor Company has launched its awaited 2018 Apache RTR 160 in the country at a starting price of Rs 81,490. The motorcycle has been launched in India in three variants. The cost of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V carb version with dual disc brakes has been kept at Rs 84.490 while the top end Efi will set you back by Rs 88,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new TVS Apache RTR 160 takes its design inspiration from its elder brother, Apache RTR 200 4V. Unlike the previous model, the new TVS Apache RTR 160 is based on an all-new RTR 4V platform.The new Apache 160 challenges the likes of Honda X-Blade and Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 in the entry-level streetfighter territory. Stay tuned with us as we will bring the first ride review of this motorcycle very very soon!

The second big news is that the 2018 Honda Activa 5G automatic scooter has been launched in India at a price of Rs 52,460. The scooter has been launched in two versions viz STD and DLX and the latter can be yours for a price of Rs 54,325 (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Honda Activa 5G got showcased in India for the first time at the Auto Expo 2018. One of the most prominent changes on the new Honda Activa 5G is the new LED headlamp that is a segment first feature. The front end of the new Honda Activa 5G scooter now has chrome inserts that make it look quite different from the previous generation model. Another change on the new Activa 5G is that it now gets a new digital-analog instrument cluster that has a service reminder indicator as well. The scooter also gets a smart button at the front that helps to open the underseat storage with a push.

The first Yamaha R15 was launched in 2008. The new R15 was a revolution, and it has been exactly a decade since the R15 first came to India which makes it more befitting that the first comprehensively new R15 is here. Yamaha is calling it the R15 V3, and where the V2 was more of a cosmetic refresh. The V3 is a holistic update that has taken the R15 to the next level! New sharper looks, a bigger motor new dynamics and a whole lot more is on offer this time. We have ridden the new Yamaha R15 V3.0 and this is what we think after riding it exhaustively at the MMRT racetrack in Chennai.

Country's leading car maker Maruti Suzuki has been testing the 2018 model of its Ertiga MPV for quite a long time now. Recently, the new model of the MPV has been spotted doing test runs on the outskirts of Delhi. The new Marurti Ertiga will reportedly be launched in India sometime in August 2018. The Ertiga was launched in India for the first time in 2012 and it received a mid-life update three years back in 2015. Earlier, it was believed that Maruti will showcase the new Ertiga at Auto Expo 2018 but that did not happen. The snapped test mule can be seen wearing camouflage and for this reason, the exact changes on the new Ertiga cannot be seen. However, one can easily figure out that the new Maruti Ertiga is wider and taller than before and hence, one can expect more roominess inside the cabin. The new model is also likely to get bigger alloy wheels as one can see in the spy shots.

