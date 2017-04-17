New Toyota FT-4X Concept SUV now 75 percent production ready

Toyota has unveiled a new SUV concept, the Toyota FT-4X at the New York Auto Show. The new Toyota FT-4X, which the company calls it ‘casual’ off-roading SUV, is 75 percent production ready model, said Toyota’s studio design chief in California, Ian Cartabiano to CarAdvice. The FT-4X Concept will be based on a 'casual core' lifestyle, which means it will be for the younger generation who likes to travel. The carmaker is waiting for the response from the people to start with the full production of the vehicle.

The company also told the CarAdvice that they have a good record of concept vehicles and if the SUV receives a good response, the outcome could be anything. The company makes concept cars with some purpose and they are not confined to a showroom, one can take the car anywhere.

Toyota FT-4X feature door handles than can be removed and used as water bottles.

Cartabiano further said, “You know the record of Calty (Toyota’s California design studio) concept cars, FJ Cruiser, FT-X becoming the Tundra, FT-1, C-HR.” Now that a sizable chunk of the design is established, which elements will remain and which will be left on the drawing board? The rear dual-action hatch, which can be lifted upwards or opened barn door style, is likely to remain. “The hatch could be doable, but obviously we’d have to engineer a few issues out. We got it to work mechanically on this concept. At Toyota, if we want to make something, we can. We just need that push.”

The designers at the studio started working at the rear with the functional tailgate, which is flat for easy loading unloading things. The Toyota FT-4X is based on the C-HR’s platform, however, the SUV is more interior volume and usable space than the C-HR, despite having similar dimensions. The FT-4X have steeper ramp angles at both end and bigger tyres than the C-HR.

The main purpose of designing the FT-4X is not “hardcore” off-road vehicle but a “casual core” that will be meant for travelling and camping. The car will also feature travelling convenience equipment such as interior door handles than can be removed and used as water bottles. The centre console armrest for the driver can be used as a smartly folded North Face sleeping bag. The interior also features open and closed storage compartments and detachable interior lights that can work as flashlights.