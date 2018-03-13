New Toyota Corolla spied but designers seem to have held back a bit, take a look

Toyota Corolla is under development to enter its next generation, but Toyota is so far not willing to peel the wraps off it. The latest spy shots of the 2022 Toyota Corolla show it under heavy camouflage, even the headlamps have been covered. All that we can see of the new Toyota Corolla is its silhouette, including the diagonal shape outlining the front fascia. Overall, the next generation Toyota Corolla will likely pick inspiration from the Toyota Camry. While most brands are moving towards a sleeker design, such Honda with its new Civic, Toyota seems to be up for a more traditional three-box shape for the new Corolla.

The TGNA modular platform will underpin the 2020 Toyota Corolla. The platform's also underneath other Toyota models like Prius, Camry and C-HR. The new platform will help the new Toyota Corolla keep its weight in check or even lose some.

On the inside, the four-door saloon Toyota Corolla will be a much more high-tech place with an improved infotainment system and better driver assistance systems as well.

For engine options, the next-generation Toyota Corolla will continue to come with a 1.8-litre four-cylinder engine. It is also likely to have another engine option - 1.8-litre hybrid variant from the latest Auris and the 2.0-litre hybrid with 180 horsepower might be an option too.

The next-generation Toyota Corolla will be manufactured at Toyota's new $1.6 billion factory in Huntsville, Alabama. As for the new Corolla's launch in India, the wait will be quite long.

Source: Motor1