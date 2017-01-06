New Tata Nexon spied again, this time with a touchscreen system

The Tata Nexon has been spied testing in India many times, revealing its exterior design. As expected, the Nexon has been spotted testing again, but this time the secret bean to be spilled out is a new infotainment system with a touch interface. The new infotainment system on the Nexon is similar to the one that will be equipped on the Tata Hexa, which will be launched on 18th January, 2017. However, the infotainment system on the Nexon is expected to have a pop-out unit and will feature a Harman display along with Map MyIndia navigation, Bluetooth connectivity and 8-speakers. The system is likely to be offered on the higher variants only.

The fresh spy images of the Tata Nexon also reveals that the lower variants will get steel wheels, black side body cladding and black door handles, while the top trims will receive body coloured door handles as well as reverse parking sensors and 16-inch alloy wheels. The standard equipment includes roof rails, rear wiper and roof mounted spoiler with brake light. Apart from this, Tata will also equip the Nexon with steering mounted controls, automatic climate control and keyless entry.

Tata Nexon will be based on Tata's 'IMPACT' design language. ((Image source: TheAutomotiveIndia.com)

The exterior of the upcoming Tata Nexon will boast of new projector headlamps with daytime running lamps, U-shaped LED tail lamps and LED lamps for the registration plate. The compact SUV will also feature gloss black front grille, front fog lamps, contrast roof and ceramic side finisher.

Based on Tata's 'IMPACT' design language, the Tata Nexon is expected to be powered by the Tiago's 1.2 litre Revtron three-cylinder petrol and a new 1.5 litre common-rail turbocharged diesel engine. Both the engines are most likely to get a 5-speed manual transmission, while the petrol variants could get an AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) gearbox.

Tata Motors will launch the Nexon in India in mid-2017 and is expected to be priced between Rs 6.5 lakh and Rs 8.5 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. With this price tag, the company could make the Tata Nexon one of the most value for money compact SUV in the segment and undercut the already ruling compact SUVs in the market like the Ford EcoSport, Mahindra TUV300 and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.