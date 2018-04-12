New Tata Ace Gold launched in India at a starting price of Rs 3.75 lakh: Details on Tata’s new ‘Chhota Hathi’

Indian automaker Tata Motors has rolled out a new refreshed version of its Tata Ace Light Commercial vehicles and the sub one-tonne is priced at Rs 3.75 lakh (Ex-showroom). The latest version of Tata Ace gets more features and is on sale at the company's dealerships starting today. Tata Ace Gold is the first variant of the first four-wheel mini truck, popularly known as 'Chhota Hathi', since its launch in May 2005. The company sold over 30,000 units in its first year and ever since its inception has seen a sale of over 2 million units.

Tata Motors, is a leader in the mini truck segment with a 68 per cent market share, "The introduction of Tata Ace Gold with enhanced features at an attractive pricing of Rs 3.75 lakhs, will make it an even more attractive proposition to our discerning customers," says Girish Wagh, CV Business President, Tata Motors'

The company is also offering a bundle of value-added services to the Ace Gold customers, which include a round-the-clock breakdown assistance program, a loyalty program with free insurance, the redemption of loyalty points and a time-bound repair commitment, among others.

Tata Motors says that the Ace series of vehicles has revolutionized the cargo transport sector in India; by enabling new businesses, generating employment and stimulating entrepreneurship. People around the country be it urban or rural markets. One Tata Ace is being sold every 3 minutes, for the last 12 years in India. The company currently has 7 variants of Ace on offer with many different applications.