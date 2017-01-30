New Suzuki WagonR Stingray brochure leaked, Japan unveil on 1st February

After the recent leaked images of the new Suzuki WagonR and WagonR Stingray, the brochure with complete technical specifications has also been revealed just before the compact crossover's official reveal on 1st February, 2017. According to the brochure, the new Suzuki WagonR Stingray will be offered in three variants, L, Hybrid X and Hybrid T. The hybrid versions are unlikely to reach India, however, the petrol engine will be retuned (over the current Indian spec models) for better fuel efficiency and lower emissions. Powering the Stingray in Japan is a 3-cylinder petrol engine that will generate 52 hp of power and 60 Nm of torque in its naturally aspirated form. The company will also offer a turbocharged version of the same engine which will produce 63 hp of power and 94 Nm of torque. The additional electric motor in the hybrid versions will provide 3 hp of power and 50 Nm of torque. Unlike the Japanese model, the Indian-spec WagonR Stingray is expected to come only with a front-wheel-drive system instead of Suzuki's AllGrip all-wheel-drive system.

Image Courtesy: Indian Autos Blog

The design language of the Suzuki WagonR Stingray suggests is completely different from the current model on sale in Japan. The new headlamp and tail lamp units are expected to be LED with the same swept-back silhouette upfront and a longitudnal layout at the rear. The new compact crossover measures 3,395 mm in length, 1,475 mm in width, 1,650 mm in height and has a ground clearance of 150 mm. In addition, the new Suzuki WagonR Stingray features electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs (Outside Rear View Mirrors), dual front airbags, heads-up display and Suzuki's DCBS or Dual Camera Brake Support. While most of the said features are expected to reach India, the DCBS may not come in the Indian version once launched, basis on the Suzuki Ignis (Japan) which comes with this safety feature while no version of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis is offered with it.

Video: Suzuki Ignis Dual Camera Brake Support



Once introduced, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR Stingray may be renamed to WagonR VXi+ owing to the popularity of the moniker. Till date, the company has sold over 14,000 units of the compact car and with the new introduction, Maruti Suzuki will pose a stiff competition to its rivals. While the petrol hybrid versions are expected not to make it to India, the petrol only versions will be competitively priced which is speculated to command a marginal premium. The current WagonR range starts from Rs 4.11 lakh and goes up to Rs 5.36 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi.