New Suzuki Swift launched in Japan between Rs 7.78 lakh and Rs 10.69 lakh

The much-awaited new Suzuki Swift has been introduced in Japan at a starting price of Rs 7.78 lakh (13,43,520 Yen) and will go on sale in its home country on 4th January 2017. However, the new Swift will be introduced in India after the launch of the new DZire (Swift based compact sedan), which is expected to be launched by April 2017. This is the third generation of the Swift and in terms of design, there is a host of changes. These include LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lamps) with projector headlamps and LED tail lamps, a large blackened out hexagonal grille and chrome inserts. The premium hatchback has also been introduced in RS versions - RS, RSt and Hybrid RS. These will be sportier iterations of the stock Swift and would have bumper extensions, aggressive 10 spoke alloy wheels and blackened out A, B and C pillars.

Powering the RS variants is the new 1.0 litre 3-cylinder BoosterJet engine that generates 100 hp of power and 150 Nm of torque. For India, along with the new BoosterJet motor, Maruti Suzuki is expected to use the existing K-series petrol and DDiS diesel engines, the latter being paired with the company's SHVS or Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki technology. This technology uses the energy generated during braking and stores it for added torque (known as torque assist) while in motion and turns the vehicle's engine off when it is idling to save fuel and reduce emissions.

The new Swift will have a touchscreen infotainment system with steering mounted controls and would also support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Inside the new Swift, it will be offered with a sporty flat-bottomed steering wheel with audio, phone and cruise controls. Like the Baleno, the 2017 Swift will have a 4.2-inch screen between the instrument cluster pods for all essential information such as tripmeter, odometer etc. There will be a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system found in the higher versions of other premium Maruti Suzuki cars and like the recently unveiled Ignis, the new Swift's infotainment unit should also support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Although the Japanese-spec version has a host of safety features such as Dual Sensor Brake Support (DSBS), lane departure warning, stagger alarm function and high beam assist function, the India-spec variants could get side and curtain airbags on higher variants, while ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution) and dual-front airbags could be offered as standard fitment.

In its third generation, the new Swift exudes a sporty character and with the introduction of the new BoosterJet engine, the upcoming hatchback may also attract spirited drivers. The car is expected to be launched in India sometime around mid-2017.