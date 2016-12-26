New Skoda Rapid fails to bring a ‘rapid’ recovery, will company fortunes change soon?

Skoda India's woes do not seem to be ending even with the introduction of the new Rapid sedan. Even in its initial sales period, the updated Rapid has failed to impress consumers as only 977 of them moved out of showrooms in November. Yes, the company couldn't even manage to sell 1,000 units of a new car, while Volkswagen managed to sell more than 1,000 units of the Vento, which hasn't got any recent updates.

The dismal performance of the Rapid comes as a surprise because the company is running possibly the most aggressive marketing campaign for the Rapid, wherein customers can buy the car now and pay in 2017. The scheme allows consumers to take the car home by paying a down payment, whereas the EMIs can be paid later in 2017. In addition, the company is offering low-interest rates and some more offers on top of the deferred EMI payment scheme. Clearly, the company wants to somehow sell it scar and although this might seem on the borderline of desperation, the move clearly is an appreciable one from the company. The problem is that despite all this very few want to invest in a Skoda car.

Other models from the company, including the Octavia and Superb too, aren't doing great, although, in all fairness to them, they operate in segments with significantly lesser volumes and are selling in respectable numbers. One of the key problems being faced by the company is a result of the bad experiences of customers with Skoda dealers in terms of after sales service. Word of mouth about the inconsistent reliability and after sales issues is still quite strong in the market and is affecting consumer sentiment.

When seen purely from a product perspective, the Skoda Rapid despite its facelift doesn't come across as a competition to cars such as the Honda City or the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. While the Rapid is a well-engineered car, it fails to carve out a differentiation viz-a-viz its competition. In the same price segment, one can buy more spacious, fuel-efficient, feature-laden or better-looking cars. Clearly, things aren't going well for Skoda India and with the Rapid failing to strike the right chord with potential consumers despite aggressive marketing campaigns, things aren't set to change in the immediate future.

That said, the company is making serious efforts to change its perception and is offering four years warranty along with claims of improved after sales service. In addition, there's an aggressive product plan also in place for the year 2017. The company will launch four new models next year, including a special version of the Rapid sedan. The key models, which will decide the mid-term future of the company include the new Octavia sedan and the Kodiaq SUV. There will also be a 'Black' edition of the Octavia sedan, which will have cosmetic updates, mostly in black to make the model stand out from the regular one.

On paper, the company is making efforts to improve its services and also has new products in the pipeline. While this may seem like a silver lining in the cloud, it may not exactly result in any turnaround. Most new products by the company will operate in low-volume segments, where they'll also face some strong and established competition. For now, the company does not have any other mass-segment car that it can soon launch in India, which means it may not register a huge increase over its present volumes. With no volume sellers in its portfolio, Skoda India's portfolio will be limited to premium cars, a space where it will find it hard to demand for a premium over the competition. What Skoda India needs is a change in brand perception and a slew of new products. While the company is already working on the former but it's hard to predict the effectiveness of its measures in terms of numbers. For the latter, the company simply doesn't seem to have enough firepower. The It'll be interesting to see how 2017 turns out to be for Skoda India and we hope it turns out better.

Sales figures source: Autopunditz