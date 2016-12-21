New Skoda Octavia RS revealed, launch, price, features & specs

The 2017 Skoda Octavia RS has been revealed globally and will be powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol and diesel engine. The petrol unit produces 226 hp of power and 350 Nm of torque, while the diesel motor generates 181 hp and 380 Nm. Both engines will be paired to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed dual clutch automatic transmission. The petrol powered variants can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.7seconds, while the diesel versions car sprint in 7.9 seconds. The carmaker has also increased the top speed of the Skoda Octavia RS petrol by 16 km.

The upcoming Skoda Octavia RS will get changes both, at the exterior and interior that will differentiate it from the previous model. The exterior will boast of a new bumper below a larger grille and air intakes. The car will also get a new headlamp cluster with LED adaptive front lights and LED fog lamps. The Octavia RS will also feature different driving modes, namely; Sport, Normal or Comfort, which will be a part of Skoda's Dynamic Chassis Control system. At the rear, one can find C-shaped tail lamps, rear spoiler and RS badging.

The seats and multifunctional steering wheel will be wrapped in leather and will also feature alloy pedals and ambient mood lighting. There is also a possibility of a bigger 9.2-inch touchscreen display with wifi hotspot, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity along with a host of customisation options.

The company has also tweaked the suspension of the car by 15mm than the standard model and will be equipped with electronic locking differential for improved traction, adaptive dampers for better handling. The new Skoda Octavia RS is likely to hit the Indian shores by mid-2017 but may not feature the engines mentioned above. Like the earlier Octavia RS, the new one too might borrow the styling, interior features and improved dynamics, while retaining the existing engines. The car is expected to be priced between Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh, ex-showroom.