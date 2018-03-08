New online RC transfer to change the way used cars are sold: Easier or complicated? We explain

The used car sale is now going to become transparent. The Road Transport Office (RTO) in Delhi has now made the transfer of RC an online process. While this may sound simple, the move can now prove to be a bit complicated for some buyers and sellers of used cars. The reason behind this is that both the parties now need to be present for the transfer of RC. Talking specifically of a case when the sale of a used car is done by a pre-owned car dealer, the seller fills the form 28 and 30 submits it to the dealer. The dealer will then fill up further details only when he finds a buyer. According to a report on Times of India, now, with the online RC process in place, the seller will first enter his or her vehicle's chassis number, fill form 28 and 30 and an online form will be generated and a print out will have to be signed by both the parties. The print out of the form will then need to be deposited with other essential documents like the PUC (Pollution under control) certificate, insurance, address & identity proof papers and the original RC to the RTO office.

The simple portion of this process is that these documents can be sent to the RTO office by post and hence, the parties need not go to the RTO office. The RTO office calls for the applicant only if there is a discrepancy in the form. One can also deposit the documents at specific counters designated by the RTO. The RC will then be sent to buyer's place through speed post.

The new online RC transfer step intends to make the process simpler for the buyers and sellers. The new online process will make sure that the seller knows the details of the buyer. In case of used car dealers, this was not possible in most of the cases. On the other hand, as the seller of the vehicle essentially need to be present at the time of RC transfer, some people may not like the idea as this makes the process a bit complex when compared to the used car dealer procedure.

Source: Times of India