New Mercedes-AMG C 43 4Matic performance sedan unveiled: All details on India bound 390 hp sporty saloon

Mercedes has just taken the wraps off the new 2019 C43 AMG sedan. The car is set to make its global debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. Talking about design, the new 2019 Mercedes C43 AMG is bolder than most of its siblings in the C-Class family. The AMG radiator grille up front offers the car a distinctive look. The buyer can also opt for an AMG styling package that comes as optional. The kit has a spoiler lip, a bolder front splitter with broader side skirting. The rear now gets twin tailpipe trim elements finished in chrome. In addition to this, the new Mercedes C43 AMG 4Matic comes equipped with new lightweight alloy wheels. The wheels have been tested in the wind tunnel and have been designed keeping in mind the improved airflow around the wheels. The cabin of the new 2019 Mercedes C43 AMG is more upmarket than before. The upholstery in the car is being offered in two options viz Artico man-made leather and black Dinamica microfiber with stitching in red.

The car also features a fully digital instrument cluster and gets a large 12.3-inch screen. The cockpit comes with three different displays namely Classic, Sport and Supersport. Additional sporty elements of the new Mercedes C43 AMG 4Matic are red seat belts, black roof line and more.

The new 2019 Mercedes C43 AMG sources its power from a 3.0-litre bi-turbo V6 engine mated to a AMG speedshiftTCT 9G transmission system. The engine is good for churning out a maximum power output of 390 bhp. Besides, the car also gets multiple Dynamic select drive programs that go by the names Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual. There is also an M button on board that offers the liberty to the driver to change gear manually using the shift paddles.

In India, the Mercedes C43 AMG was launched in 2016 and it currently retails at a price of Rs 74.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new model is expected to be launched here in the coming months.