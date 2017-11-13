New Mahindra U321 MPV spied testing in India

It is no surprise that Mahindra & Mahindra has been working on its new MPV (Multi Purpose Vehicle) that will be launched in India by next year. We have also reported several times that Mahindra's new U321 (codenamed) MPV has been spotted in the country revealing its interior and exterior design as well as features. This time as well the Mahindra U321 has been spied testing once again in heavy camouflage. Despite being camouflaged, one can still make out some of the features on the upcoming U321 MPV.

The Mahindra U321 MPV is expected to be based on the SsangYong Tivoli's monocoque platform and is being developed by Mahindra's North American Technical Centre (MNATC) in Troy, Michigan. The platform is said to be made of single shell and uses lightweight material that is expected to improve the vehicle's performance as well as reduce fuel consumption.

In terms of exterior features, the upcoming Mahindra U321 is likely to get projector headlamps, LED tail lamps, DRLs (Daytime Running Lamps), fog lamps and alloy wheels, depending on the variant. The interior, on the other hand, is expected to have a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, steering mounted controls and is likely to be available with a six-seater or seven-seater configuration.

As of now, the powertrain options are not known yet, but the Mahindra U321 is likely to be powered by the 1.99-litre diesel engine that will generate around 120 hp of power and 320 Nm of peak torque as well as a 2.2-litre m-Hawk diesel unit with 120 hp and 330 Nm of torque. There is also a possibility of launching the U321 with a new 1.6-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that is being developed with SsangYong. The transmission duty is expected to be carried out by a six-speed manual gearbox as standard and the car manufacturer might offer an automatic transmission and a 4WD (Four-wheel drive) option. The petrol variants might get a new 1.5-litre unit with turbocharging.

The new Mahindra U321 will compete with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and the Toyota Innova Crysta. It is expected to be priced between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 13 lakh, ex-showroom and the production of the MPV is expected to begin at the company's Nashik plant in Maharashtra soon.