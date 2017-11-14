New Mahindra Scorpio launched in India at Rs 9.97 lakh: Most powerful Scorpio ever

Mahindra & Mahindra has launched the new and eagerly awaited Scorpio in India at a starting price tag of Rs 9.97 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Mahindra says this Scorpio is the most powerful yet and will be available across the country starting today. It comes with an enhanced mHawk engine that makes 140 bhp and delivers better low- and mid-range torque. The new Scorpio is equipped with the sixth generation Borg Warner turbocharger that, Mahindra says, improves the response. The styling has been redone to give it an aggressive appeal with a new chrome grille, new fog lamps with chrome bezels, new muscular alloy wheels, new ORVMs with integrated side turn indicators, newly redesigned tailgate with chrome applique and new sleek red lens LED tail lamps.

The new Scorpio will be available in the following variants: S3 (75 bhp m2DICR engine); S5, S7 (120 bhp, 280 Nm mHawk engine) and S7 & S11 (with 140 bhp, 320 Nm mHawk engine & optional 4WD on S11). Available in five colours - New premium Pearl White (only on S11), Diamond White (except S11), Napoli Black, D Sat Silver and Molten Red. It will be offered in seven, eight and nine seating configurations.

Under the bonnet, the new Scorpio is powered by the mHawk engine which has been tweaked to deliver a higher power of 140 bhp and torque of 320 Nm. The engine is paired with an all-new six-speed transmission.

Speaking on the launch, Rajan Wadhera, President – Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “The Scorpio has pushed the boundaries for Mahindra and created new benchmarks for others ever since its launch in 2002. To see the Scorpio become the pride of over 6 lakh customers is a matter of pride. Today as we launch the New All Powerful Scorpio, we have further enhanced its on-road presence while retaining its core DNA of power, thrill and adventure. I firmly believe that the consumers will find the New All Powerful Scorpio a perfect companion for their thrilling and adventurous journeys.”

On the inside, the new Scorpio gets faux leather seats, faux leather wrapped steering and gear lever, new roof mounted sunglass holder and enhanced storage spaces. It also features a reverse parking camera with dynamic assist, new one-touch lane change indicator and new auto window roll-up.

Safety is covered by dual front airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS), collapsible steering column & side intrusion beams, panic brake indication, engine immobiliser, panic brake indicator, anti-theft warning, speed alert, among others.