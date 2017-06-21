New Kia Stonic SUV unveiled, will take on the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Honda WR-V

Kia has pulled the wraps off the new Stonic, a sub-compact SUV that has been jointly designed by Kia's design studios in Europe and South Korea. Unlike the angular Fluidic design philosophy of Hyundai, Kia Stonic has clean design language and is in line with other models such as the company's tiger-nose grille, rugged body cladding and sleek headlamp. The new Stonic also features a 'targa-style' roof in dual tone colours. The customers can choose between 20 different colour combinations. The company is also offering the Kia Stonic with a wide range of colour options for the cabin too. Kia will offer the car with the dashboard-mounted latest infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard.

In addition to this, the new Kia Stonic will get a wide range of safety equipment that consists of Autonomous Emergency Braking with pedestrian recognition and Forward Collision Alert, Blind Spot Detection with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Lane Departure Warning System.

The Kia Stonic for European markets will be powered by a 1.0 litre T-GDI turbocharged engine with 118 hp of power, a naturally aspirated 1.25 and 1.4-litre units. There is also a 1.6 litre diesel engine that is claimed to provide lowest emission rating in its segment.

While Kia hasn't commented on its India lineup yet, the Stonic seems an apt model for the market and might be one of the first models to be launched by the company in India. The reason for our optimism is the fact that the Stonic, when launched in India will compete with the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Honda WR-V and the Ford EcoSport. Considering the huge size of the compact SUV/ crossover segment in India, it makes perfect sense for Kia to get off to a flyer with vehicles such as Stonic and make a lasting impression in the market.