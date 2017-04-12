New Jeep Compass unveiled in India, launch in third quarter of 2017

The new Jeep Compass SUV is expected to be priced from Rs 25 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi.Jeep India has unveiled the much-awaited Compass SUV which is the third model in India. Unlike the Grand Cherokee and Wrangler models that are imported to the country, the Compass will be Jeep India's first locally manufactured vehicle. It will be developed at the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' (FCA) Ranjangaon facility near Pune. For the Jeep Compass, FCA has invested $280 million at this facility. Once launched in the third quarter of 2017, the new SUV is expected to be priced from Rs 25 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi.

The Compass will share its design cues with its elder sibling, the Grand Cherokee. The exterior will feature projector headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs), LED tail lamps, black-coloured 19-inch alloy wheels and an optional blackened out roof. According to the company, the inspiration of the Jeep Compass is the car will also get steering mounted audio, phone and cruise controls, electric tailgate and a sunroof. Powering the Jeep Compass will be a 1.4 litre Multiair petrol engine and a 2.0 litre diesel engine. The petrol motor will generate slightly over 160 hp of power and 250 Nm of torque while the diesel engine will produce a little more than 170 hp of power and 350 Nm of torque. Both engines options will be available with a 6-speed manual transmission and a 7-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox.

The cabin of the seven-seater SUV will be equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will feature Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility along with Bluetooth and navigation. On the safety front, the company will offer the Compass with ABS (Antilock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution) and 8 airbags, Electronic Stability Control and cornering fog lamps as a standard fitment. In fact, the Jeep Compass will have over 50 standard safety features. The company is yet to announce the official launch date for the SUV, however, if introduced at the aforementioned price tag, it will compete with the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour.