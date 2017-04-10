New Jeep Compass to launch in India on 12th April, here’s all you need to know

Jeep is about to add another model to its product line up in India on 12th April. This will be the American brand's brand third SUV to launch in the country. Jeep so far had not had a stronghold in the India passenger car market, owing to big price tags on its existing models. The Wrangler Unlimited and two Cherokee variants are currently on sale in India, however the two are priced above Rs 50 lakh, and hence have not had a reach in the mass market. The Compass is slated to change the game for the brand as it is expected to be priced within the Rs 20 lakh mark. The Compass will be the first from the brand to be locally manufactured in India at FCA's plant in Ranjangaon, Pune. The 2017 Jeep Compass takes design inspiration from the Grand Cherokee.

Engine

Jeep Compass is likely to powered by a 1.4 litre multiair petrol engine and 2.0 litre multijet II diesel engine. Although, there is no confirmation on the power and torque figures, but the the 1.4 litre petrol unit would produce 140 hp of power, while the 2.0 litre would churn out 170hp of power.

Transmission duties would served by a 6-speed automatic gearbox for the petrol unit and a 9-speed automatic gearbox for the diesel variant. The Compass is expected to get an all-wheel-drive system, maintaining the brand's go anywhere philosophy.

Safety

Standard safety features may include ABS with EBD and dual front airbags as standard and the higher variants could get optional curtain airbags, traction control, electronic stability control and other convenience and safety features.

Features

On the outside, the Compass will be equipped with projector headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs), LED tail lamps and black-coloured 19-inch alloy wheels.

The Compass is expected to feature a premium touchscreen infotainment system, compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with steering mounted audio and phone controls. The new SUV will also feature an electric tailgate and a sunroof as a part of the convenience features.

Globally, the Jeep Compass is offered with a choice of four variants - Sport, Latitude, Limited and Trailhawk. However, the Trailhawk trim, which is the top-end version, is not likely to make its way to India.