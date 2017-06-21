New Jaguar E-Pace teased, yet another SUV from Jaguar and we’re all smiles!

Jaguar till some time ago was absent from the SUV space considering the Jaguar Land Rover brand had that covered from its other moniker, Land Rover. However, with the introduction of the F-Pace, the leaping cats had a taller member in its family. The company hasn't stopped at that and now has teased the Jaguar E-Pace, a smaller premium SUV that would compete with the likes of the BMW X1 and the Audi Q3. The E-Pace will be officially available for purchase in the UK by end of this year with prices starting from 28,500 GBP, approximately Rs 23 lakh, although the prices are expected to be introductory.

Like its elder sibling, the Jaguar E-Pace will be offered with the new set of 2.0 litre petrol and diesel Ingenium units mated to an automatic transmission. Like the F-Pace, a plethora of features like a touchscreen infotainment unit with steering mounted controls, automatic climate control, ventilated seats and a lot more will be offered. Where the E-Pace may have an edge over the competitors is that it may be offered with an all-wheel-drive as an option. However, there is a conflict of thought here as the Jaguar E-Pace is expected to be based on the Range Rover Evoque's platform which means there may only be a front-wheel-drive format.

The company hasn't revealed any plans for its introduction in India, however, considering that it will be introduced in the UK in an RHD (Right Hand Drive) format, it makes complete sense for introduction in India. In February 2017, the British carmaker introduced the made in India XF sports sedan which means that under the Make-in-India initiative, the company could eventually look at local manufacturing or assembly. Although it is a tall order to claim, considering most of its competitors are existing with some of them dominating the premium SUV space, the E-Pace should be launched in the country and if locally assembled, it would have an aggressive price tag.