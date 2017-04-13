New Hyundai Verna spied, launch in India by mid 2017

As reported earlier, the 2017 Hyundai Verna was spotted in Spain during certain tests and now the car manufacturer has started testing the upcoming sedan in India. The new Hyundai Verna is slated for launch by mid-2017 in the country and will have a new design language based on the company's Fluidic Sculpture 2.0 philosophy.

The 2017 Hyundai Verna will get projector headlamps with LED DRLS (Daytime Running Lamps) and a LED tail lamp unit at the rear. (Image Source: Team-BHP.com)

The camouflaged Verna will have larger dimensions than the current model. It will be 5 mm longer, 28 mm wider and will have 30 mm longer wheelbase. Like Elantra currently sold in India, the new Hyundai Verna will have a similar hexagonal front grille with chrome accents. Other changes include projector headlamps with LED DRLS (Daytime Running Lamps) and a LED tail lamp unit at the rear. The design will have certain changes which are expected to include redesigned bumpers as well. The side profile of the executive sedan remains largely the same with chrome finished door handles and 15-inch alloy wheels complimenting the cabin. The alloy wheel design would also change in the upcoming model.

Major changes will take place on the inside where the cabin of the current generation was not up to the mark when it came to the equipment list. The infotainment system which did not support navigation or phone mirroring will now be replaced by a touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. The dual tone scheme would remain for an airy cabin, however, the colour scheme is expected to change.

In terms of safety, the company will offer the Verna with dual front airbags and ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) as standard, while the higher variants are expected to also get side as well as curtain airbags and ESP (Electronic Stability Program), reverse parking sensors with rear view camera. Powering the three-box will be the existing set of 1.4 litre and 1.6 litre diesel and petrol engines that would be mated to a set of manual and automatic transmissions. However, for the new Verna, the powertrains are expected to be further tuned for a better balance between performance and fuel efficiency.