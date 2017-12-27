New Hyundai Santro launch soon? Mysterious small car spied testing yet again

New generation Hyundai Santro known internally as Hyundai AH2 has again been spotted testing in the National Capital. The heavily camouflaged car determines that the car is at final stages of testing and will soon enter production sometime in 2018. The new Hyundai Santro will be Hyundai's one of the biggest unveil at the 2018 Auto Expo and the car is expected to make its market debut during the second half of 2018. Rather the car also looks likes a fresh version of Hyundai i10.The spotted Hyundai car suggests that it is one of the top-variant of the car and the rear design of the car resembles to that of Hyundai Grand i10. The rear features a rear wiper, center tail light, top-end wheel covers. The possible Hyundai Sanro replacement is a bit wider than the last generation Hyundai Santro that phased was phased out in 2015.

Hyundai Santro has served for over 16 years in the Indian market and has helped Hyundai Motor India to build itself as a brand and to become the country's second largest carmaker. Hyundai Santro was to Hyundai what Maruti 800 was to Maruti. Hyundai Santro when launched became an ambitious small car to buy with tall stance. Reports also suggest that the last few Santro's were sold in India at a premium price by dealers as buyers wanted it that bad.

As speculated, the new Hyundai Santro compact hatchback is expected to be powered by a 1.1-litre iRDE that will make about 62 hp of maximum power. The same engine also powered the Santro Xing. The carmaker is also expected to launch the car with a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine or a smaller 800cc option. The engines are likely to be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. Considering the demand and popularity for the automatic transmission in India, the company may launch some variants of the Santro with an automatic gearbox.

Earlier, Hyundai had bought back the 'Accent' name brand by launching the sub-compact Hyundai Xcent sedan and while we wait for Hyundai to offically call the car as Santro, the company might just surprise us giving it a new name. Expect Hyundai's new small car to disrupt the small car segment in India and will give a tough fight to cars like Tata Tiago, Maruti Suzuki Celerio and also Maruti Suzuki Wagon R.

Image Source: Twitter