New Hyundai Grand i10 spotted at dealership, launch in February 2017

Hyundai's facelifted Grand i10 has been spotted at the dealership stockyard before the launch, indicating that the company might soon introduce facelift Grand i10. The camouflaged test mule of the hatchback has been spotted earlier on Indian roads. The company also showcased the facelifted version of the Grand i10 at the Paris Motor Show 2016. According to the images, the hatchback will receive minor cosmetic changes at the front and might get a new 1.2 litre diesel engine.

On the exterior, the 2017 Hyundai Grand i10 will receive a new bumper with broad hexagonal grille and boomerang- shaped housing fog lamps. It is expected that the high end trim of hatchback will get chrome inserted fog lamps and LED DRL's. In addition to this, the facelift Grand i10 will get a new set of 15 inch alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, the facelift Grand i10 will get updates such as a 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mirror link. The top end variants of the 2017 Hyundai i10 will also get reverse parking camera and automatic climate control.

2017 Hyundai Grand i10 Rear

The Hyundai Grand i10 will carry the same 1.2 litre petrol engine seen on the present model. The engine produces 81 hp of power and 114 Nm of torque, while it is expected that the manufacturer might introduce the 1.2 litre diesel engine that will replace 1.1 litre diesel motor in the line up. As for the transmission options, the engine will be coupled with 5-speed manual gearbox for the petrol and diesel engines, while a 4-speed automatic gearbox could be offered with the petrol motor.

The 2017 Hyundai Grand i10 is expected to command a considerable premium over the existing model of the Grand i10. When launched in India, the facelifted Grand i10 will compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Swift and Ford Figo.