New Hyundai Creta facelift spied testing again: Changes to expect on the Renault Duster and Kia SP Concept rival

The new Hyundai Creta facelift has been spotted once again. The camouflaged test mule was spotted doing rounds on the outskirts of Pune by folks at Carwale. Hyundai Creta compact SUV is due for a major update for quite some time now. The new facelift model will most likely be limited to visual makeover only but we can expect the addition of some new features in the package. The front section of the new Hyundai Creta might receive the same cascading grille that you must have seen on the Tucson. The new Hyundai Creta might also get new body colours in order to generate more interest among the buyers. Also, the car is expected to sport new alloy wheels to take the desirability quotient up a notch. The front and rear bumpers of the new Creta have also been redesigned in order to give the SUV a bolder appearance.

The cabin of the new Hyundai Creta facelift will get a large touchscreen infotainment system that supports both, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. In terms of safety, the new Hyundai Creta is expected to come with four airbags as standard. The report further goes on to say that the new Hyundai Creta will come with a distance to empty metre that is absent on the current generation model. The engine options on the new Hyundai Creta facelift will be the same with a 1.6-litre petrol, 1.6-litre diesel and 1.4-litre diesel motors. These will get manual and automatic transmissions same as the current model.

The launch of the new Hyundai Creta is expected to take place towards the end of this year. Since, the SUV is an extremely important product for the South Korean automaker in terms of sales, Hyundai must be betting big for the new model. More details on the new Hyundai Creta to be unwrapped in the coming days!

Image Source: Carwale