New Honda WR-V, Maruti March discounts, Audis go expensive, 2018 Mercedes S-Class driven & more: Today’s News Highlights

Possibly, the greatest news for today is Maruti offering discounts for March. The last month of the FY 2017-18 is a time when car models are offered to the customers with attractive discount deals. Follwing the same path, Maruti Suzuki is giving benefits to its customers through cash and exchange discounts on its products. If you are planning to buy a new car or want to exchange your old car this could be a very good time. Recently, the company announced that the Alto has crossed sales of 35 lakh sales since its launch in India. The entry-level car Alto 800 is offered with discounts of up to Rs 60,000 while the Alto K10 which also comes with an AMT transmission is sold with savings of up to Rs 70,000. The Wagon R comes with the most beneficial offers in form of a combined cash and exchange bonus of Rs 1.10 lakh. The Celerio also gets a cash discount of Rs 50,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 45,000, bringing the total savings to Rs 90,000.

Read More: Maruti Suzuki discounts for March 2018: From Alto K10 to Ertiga get benefits up to Rs 1.10 lakh



Audi India has increased the prices of its entire model range by 4 percent. The hike comes as a result of the increase in custom duties that was announced in the Union Budget. For this reason, all Audi cars will get expensive in India in the range of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 9 lakh and this hike will come into effect starting 1st April 2018.

Read More: Audi increases prices by up to Rs 9 lakh: Here’s how much your favourite Audi will now cost



For decades, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class luxury sedan is better known as the poster child of opulence and luxury in the world of automobiles. Times have changed quickly though and competition from Audi and BMW had become stiffer in the recent past. Mid-cycle facelifts are generally cosmetic enhancements with a few new features and some powertrain improvements. Mercedes-Benz engineers though had different things in mind so they went ahead and plonked in two new engines, a host of new features inside the cabin, improved Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) and topped it off with a mild update to the design. We had recently driven the new Mercedes Benz S-Class in Hyderabad and here is how it turned out.

Read More: 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift Review: The best just got better!



Tata Motors is keen on shedding an image it has unintentionally built over the last two decades. A decline that initiated with the infamous Tata Nano. A car that created an almost unending buzz ahead of its launch, ‘the world cheapest car”, the sirens would bleat. “A car to replace all motorcycles,” many said but in that thought only was the Nano’s ultimate damnation. You see there’s a detailed report on the Nano’s Marketing Failure on the Harvard Business Review, a case study into why Tata Motors failed with their Nano. The report mentions stalled production lines, thanks to Mamata Banerjee and the Singur fiasco, the fact that Tata attempted to achieve scale at the time of initial production to achieve cost and finally the fact that they were marketing to the wrong customer. Tata believes that they have learnt their lesson, with Guenter Butschek taking the wheel for the Tata Motors early in 2016.

Read More: Why Tata Motors’ electric vehicle ambition is full of risks as it still tries to wash off Nano’s failure

