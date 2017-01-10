New Honda Mobilio teased, India launch in 2017

New Honda Mobilio is expected to get a new headlamp design with LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lamps), similar to the Honda WR-V.

According to an earlier report, Honda teased the images officially of the next generation Honda City in Thailand which is expected to be introduced in India by mid-2017. The Japanese carmaker has now teased the video of the upcoming Honda Mobilio in Indonesia, scheduled for launch on 13th January, 2017. The new Honda Mobilio is expected to be introduced in India by late-2017.

The facelifted Honda Mobilio is expected to get a new headlamp design with LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lamps), which would be similar to the Honda WR-V. The 2017 Honda Mobilio will also get oval-shaped front fog lamps and new 15-inch alloy wheels that would be available on the higher variants. The new Mobilio will also receive a revised a new bonnet design, revised front grille and a thick chrome slat. Unlike the revised front fascia, the rear will share its cues with the existing Mobilio model, save a new chrome applique.

Watch the New Honda Mobilio teaser video:

Although, the teaser video does not reveal the interior, minor updates to the features and design are expected. The facelifted Mobilio will have dual front airbags, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution) in terms of safety.

Under the bonnet, the Indonesian-spec Honda Mobilio is expected to be powered by a 1.5 litre petrol motor and a 1.5 litre diesel engine, both paired to a 5-speed manual transmission. The same engine options are expected to power the Indian-spec Honda Mobilio, however, select petrol variants might be offered with a CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) gearbox.