New Honda Mobilio design revealed, resembles upcoming City

Recently Honda teased the facelift Mobilio on the company's Indonesian website and now there are spied images of the 2017 Honda Mobilio surfaced on the internet. It is expected that Honda will reveal the new Mobilio on January 12, 2017, in Indonesia. One of the key changes in the updated Honda Mobilio includes interior and exterior, which are significantly different than the present model.

The new images of the 2017 Honda Mobilio reveal that the MPV will receive major updates at the front such as a redesigned large chrome grille and new headlamps with LED DRL's. Along with this, it will also get 15-inch alloy wheels that will be available on the higher trims.

In terms of safety, the all new Honda Mobilio will get ABS with EBD as standard across all variants and dual- front airbags. Inside the cabin, it is expected that 2017 Mobilio will get the touch screen infotainment compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. In addition to this, the MPV will also get black interiors, retractable mirror and steering mounted control, although some of these might be seen on higher trims of the car.

It is expected that the 2017 Mobilio will carry the same 1.5-litre petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, both paired to a 5-speed manual transmission. The same engine options are expected to power the Indian-spec Honda Mobilio, however, select petrol variants might be offered with a CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) gearbox.

Honda has not confirmed the India launch of all new Mobilio but it is expected that the manufacturer will introduce the MPV by mid-2017. When launched, the Honda Mobilio will compete with Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in its segment and will be priced higher than the current model of the Honda Mobilio.