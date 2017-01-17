New Honda City ZX variant spotted in India, launch by February 2017

Honda revealed the all new City in Thailand this month and now, fresh images of the new City in the ZX variant have been revealed at the stockyard in India. The executive sedan is expected to be added to the company's product lineup by February 2017 in India. The new Honda City get cosmetic updates at front and rear. According to the images, the top end trim of new City gets redesigned bumper with a new headlamp design and LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lamps).The sedan's ZX variant has retains the side profile of the existing model, however, a new 16-inch alloy wheel is expected. In addition to the design changes upfront, the rear features a redesigned bumper with LED tail lamps.

2017 Honda City rear( image source- Autosarena.com

Inside the cabin, the top-end trim of the City would feature a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, push button start/ stop, automatic climate control and a sunroof. According to the spy shots, powertrain options are expected to remain the same with the 1.5 litre petrol engine offered with a 5-speed manual transmission and a CVT automatic gearbox. The 1.5 litre diesel engine may still be available with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The 1.5 litre i-VTEC engine that is present in the current generation Honda City generates 117 hp of power and 145 Nm of torque and 1.5 litre i-DTEC unit produces 99 hp of power and 200 Nm of torque.

Also read: Honda Mobilio Facelift officially revealed

2017 Honda City interior( Image source- Autosarena.com)

The 2017 Honda City is expected to be priced between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 12.5 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. Once introduced, the executive sedan will compete with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Skoda Rapid and the Volkswagen Vento.

Image source: Autosarena.com