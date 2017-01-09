New Honda City revealed sans camouflaged

After the teaser images of the new Honda City being revealed in Thailand, fresh images of the sedan have surfaced on the internet without any camouflage. The 2017 Honda City is due in Thailand on 12th January, 2017 and the Indian launch will happen in the first half of 2017. The leaked images of the 2017 Honda City facelift exposes the front and rear end of the car along with a few updates.

According to the images, the upcoming Honda City looks similar to the Honda Civic with a wider front fascia and slimmer chrome finished stripes on the grille than the current model. The company has restyled the headlamps and will get LED daytime running lamps. The car will also get a revised front bumper, air intake and fog lamp housing.

New Honda City looks similar to the Honda Civic with a wider front fascia and slimmer chrome finished grille (Image source: community.headlightmag.com)

The rear of the new Honda City has also been restyled in order to give it a fresh look. The rear will get new and wider LED tail lamps, rear bumper with blacked-out portion and reflectors on both the sides. There is also a chrome accent on the tailgate, an integrated rear spoiler with centrally placed LED stop lamp and 16-inch alloy wheels instead of 15-inch wheels offered in the current model.

The interior of the new Honda City will get features like leather seat upholstery, a soft touch dashboard and a co-developed Blaupunkt infotainment system with a 6.8-inch touchscreen, Android Auto compatibility, smartphone mirroring and a navigation system with voice guidance. The safety package will include six airbags on the higher variants, while the lower trims are expected to get dual front airbags and ABS (Anti-lock Braking System).

The rear of the new Honda City has been restyled to give it a fresh look. (Image source: community.headlightmag.com)

The new City is expected to be powered by the same engines that power the ongoing model, a 1.5 litre and petrol and diesel engine. The 1.5 litre i-VTEC engine delivers 117 hp of power and 145 Nm of torque, while the 1.5 litre i-DTEC units produces 99 hp and 200 Nm. The petrol engine will be paired to a 5-speed manual and a CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) transmission and the diesel variants will get a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Also read: New Honda City officially teased- Specs, Images and Features

It is expected that the company will offer the 2017 Honda City in four variants, S, V, V+ and SV and will be priced between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 12.5 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. The new Honda City will compete with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Skoda Rapid and the Volkswagen Vento.