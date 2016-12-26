New Honda City officially teased- Specs, Images and Features

As we reported earlier, Honda is planning to launch the facelifted version of the City sedan in India, Now, Honda Thailand has released the images of 2017 Honda City before its launch on 12 January 2017. The new generation Honda City has received some cosmetic changes and it is expected that Honda might launch the updated City in India by next year. Here are the key details about the 2017 Honda City-

2017 Honda City Exterior

The 2017 Honda City has taken its design cues from the Honda Civic and new Accord. On the front, the facelift Honda City will feature a reworked bumper with L-shaped LED headlamps and LED DRL's. It also gets the new chrome grille and new fog lamps. Along with this, the new model of Honda City will get 16-inch alloy wheels with diamond cut finish and a new set of tail lamps inspired from Civic.

2017 Honda City Interior

It is expected that the all new generation Honda City will get a host of new features based on the Thailand spec Honda City. The 2017 Honda City will also get features such as an infotainment system with 5-inch LCD display and eight speakers compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. In addition to this, it will get automatic climate control system, rear parking camera, AC vents and power sockets for rear passengers.

2017 Honda City Engine

The new generation Honda City will feature the same 1.5 litre petrol and diesel engines, mated to 5-speed manual transmission and CVT unit. The 1.5 litre i-VTEC engine delivers 117 hp of power and 145 Nm of torque, while the 1.5 litre i-DTEC units produces 99 hp of power and 200 Nm of torque. It is expected that the 2017 Honda City will be offered in four variants - S, V, V+ and SV.

The 2017 Honda City is expected to be launched in India in the 1st half of 2017, and will be priced between Rs 8 lakh to Rs 12.5 lakh. When launched the new generation Honda City will compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna in its segment.