New Hero Glamour 125 launched at Rs 65,700

Hero MotoCorp unveiled the all-new Glamour in Argentina in January 2017 and now the company introduced the commuter motorcycle priced at Rs 65,700, on-road, Delhi. Although there is no official statement from the company, but according to the dealers, the booking has started and the new Hero Glamour would reach showrooms by 18th April, 2017. The all-new Glamour is available in three variants- disc, drum FI and the motorcycle now meets the BSIV emission norms. Dealerships have commenced the booking which can be done at a token amount from Rs 500 to Rs 1000, depending on the outlet.

The 2017 Glamour's carburated unit is powered by a 124.7cc air-cooled, single cylinder, OHC, ASFS (Advanced Swirl Flow Induction System) engine that delivers 11.3 hp of power and 11 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 4-speed gearbox and it is equipped with the Hero patented i3S (Idle-Stop-Start system) technology. This system turns off the engine while idling in neutral which can be restarted by engaging the clutch in order to increase fuel efficiency. The motorcycle has fuel tank capacity of 13.6 litres, gets new graphics and digital/analog combo meter console

The other variant of the Glamour, which has FI (fuel- injection) engine is powered by 124.7cc, air-cooled, single cylinder, OHC engine churns out 8.97 hp of power and 10.35 Nm of torque. The Glamour FI gets bank angle sensor, mileage indicator and has fuel tank capacity of 12 litres. The claimed fuel efficiency of the new Glamour is 60 kmpl for the carburetted versions and 62 kmpl in the fuel-injected variants. It has a kerb weight of 125 kg to 127 kg depending on the variant and the stopping power comes from a 240 mm disc brake (only disc brake versions) up front and 130 mm drum brake at the rear.

The 2017 Glamour with the carburetted engine will be available in five colour options, Black with Techno Blue, Black with Sports Red, Candy Blazing Red, Black with Tornado Grey and a new colour addition is Digital Silver. The FI trims are available with Black with Sports Red, Candy Blazing Red and Techno blue.

On-road Delhi price of new Glamour are

Glamour drum brake variant- Rs 65,700

Glamour Disc brake variant- Rs 67,700

Glamour FI- Rs 76,700