New Ford Figo Cross spotted; Launch likely before 2018 Auto Expo

Ford India is accelerating towards the launch of its new Ford Figo Cross and is indeed betting big to keep a check on its sales performance in India by launching new facelifts. The company launched its new Ford Ecosport in November 2017 and is now gearing up to launch the new Ford Figo Cross in India in early 2018. Underpinning the same platform as the Ford Figo hatch, this is the company’s first big bet in the crossover space which otherwise hasn’t seen much traction. Having said that, the new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and also the existing Hyundai Active i20 crossovers have tasted decent success for their respective companies.

Ford Figo Cross (IMAGE CREDIT: CARWALE)

Unlike the Toyota Etios Cross, expect the Ford Figo Cross to be a all-new product and getting major exterior, interior and mechanical changes. The face of the car is likely to get the same hexagonal grille and the headlamp cluster. The image from CarWale suggests that the Figo Cross does not get DRLs and the fog-lamps are place in the bumper. Racing stripe, roof-rails and all-black wing mirrors adds to the overall crossover look.

On the inside, the new Ford Figo Cross gets floating touchscreen display that we have seen on the 2017 Ford Ecosport and also replaces the button heavy cabin with a simple infotainment system. The interior picture suggests no automatic climate control system. Expect, the new Figo Cross to sport all-new 1.2L Dragon series petrol engine which is likely to shed 89 hp of power. The car will continue to get the same 1.5L diesel engine with 100 hp mated to a five-speed gearbox. Expect Ford to also offer Automatic Transmission on this new Figo variant.

Ford India has not officially confirmed the launch timelines of Figo Cross. Sources close to the company’s happening suggest that Ford India is planning to launch the car right before the 2018 Auto Expo in which the company is not participating. 2018 Auto Expo is scheduled in February 2018.

(IMAGE CREDIT: CARWALE)