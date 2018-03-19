New Ford Ecosport variant launched: Here’s why its the safest sub-compact SUV in India

Indian-arm of the American automaker, Ford India has expanded the line-up of its new Ford Ecosport SUV by adding a new top-variant, Titanium+ to the petrol version of its SUV. The new Ford Ecosport Titanium+ petrol variant is priced at Rs 10.47 lakh (Ex-Showroom, India). Ford India says that the introduction of this new variant is a result of its customer demand. Ford Ecosport received a major facelift in November 2017 and saw the introduction of Ford's new three-cylinder 1.5L Ti-VCT petrol engine mated with a 5-Speed manual gearbox.

“Since new Ford EcoSport was introduced, our customers have been demanding a top-of-the-line Titanium+ petrol manual variant, offering enhanced safety with six airbags,” said Rahul Gautam, vice president marketing at Ford India. “In our commitment to meet customer demands, we are pleased to introduce this variant and offer a greater choice to our customers.”

Ford Ecosport Titanium+ variant gets bigger 17-inch alloy wheels for a better driving experience and also offers six-airbags, a first and only offering in this segment. The petrol engine powered Titanium+ variant was until recently offered only with a six-speed automatic transmission. Along with Front Dual Airbags, Ford Ecosport also gets Side & Curtain Airbags and features anti-lock braking system (ABS) with Electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD). The SUV also gets Ford MyKey technology that provides an extra element of safety, allowing drivers to set speed warnings, activate a seat belt reminder, limit the car’s top speed as well as audio volume. Ford Ecosport Titanium+ variant gets Emergency Brake Assist, Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control System and Hill Launch Assist 5. The top-variants of its rivals like Honda WR-V and Mahindra TUV300.

Ford Ecosport gets a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine with a max power of 123 PS and 150 Nm of torque. Ford India also claims a 7 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions and a claimed mileage of 17 kmpl on the Ford Ecosport. The diesel version of Ford Ecosport is powered by a 1.5L TDCi engine that claims a mileage of 23 kmpl and takes on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. Ever since its launch in November 2017, the sales of the new Ecosport has been on the rise with 6,833 units sold in January 2018 making it the fifth most UV sold in the month. The new variant of Ford Ecosport will further add to company's overall sales in India.