New BMW 5 Series Li images leak ahead of 2017 Shanghai Motor Show

BMW is set to unveil the new BMW 5 series Li with long wheel base at the 2017 Shangai Motor Show. Official images of the 5 Series Li, slated for launch in China soon, have surfaced on the web. The new 5 Series Li will be longer by 13.3 cm than standard 5 Series, and may as well be comparable to the BMW 7 Series. Longer wheelbase will provide more space for the rear passengers, including extended leg room. The 2017 BMW 5 series Li range will include the 525 Li, 530 Li and 540 Li. The German brand may also add a performance model with plug in hybrid technology.

The new 5 series Li will get a 10.25 inch screen for the rear passengers, Nappa leather seat upholstery, Bowers & Wilkins audio system and a tablet integrated at the rear armrest for the infotainment system. In addition, BMW 5 series Li will be offered with an M Sport aerodynamic package that includes side skirts, rear diffuser and new design bumpers.

Under the bonnet, the 5 series Li will be offered with three engines options - 525 Li and 530 Li will both be powered by a 2.0 litre petrol engine with different tunes - 224 hp and 252 hp respectively. The 540 Li will get a 3.0 litre engine that produces 340 hp of power. The engines will be mated to a 8-speed automatic transmission with rear wheel drive configuration.

BMW will soon be launching the 5 Series Li in China. For now, there is no information on whether or not BMW would bring the car to India. The Bavarain car maker is expected to launch the latest 5 series with standard wheel base in India soon.