New Automated Driving Test Centres by Maruti Suzuki to have tougher tests: Here’s what you’ll need to go through

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has just announced that it has entered into an agreement with Government of NCT of Delhi to set up 12 state-of-the-art Automated Driving Test Centres in Delhi. A Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) has been signed today between the Department of Transport, NCT of Delhi and MSIL. As per the Memorandum of Agreement, Maruti Suzuki will set up Automated Driving Test Centres that will comprise of scientifically laid driving test tracks, advanced high definition cameras along with an integrated IT system and these have been approved by the Transport Department. Maruti Suzuki will set up these driving test centres and will be responsible for their maintenance for three years. On the other hand, the Transport Department will conduct the tests and issue driving licenses to eligible applicants. The company will invest close to Rs 15 crore in the project. The centres will be set up in a phase-wise manner and will be handed over to the Transport Department. The commissioning of the Centres and their operation will also be decided by the Transport Department. The Automated Driving Test Centres will be equipped with advanced video analytic technology to check driving skills of the applicant. Currently, such kind of assessment is done manually and hence, there are more chances of non-genuine approvals and bribes.

Maruti Suzuki supports quality driving training through its network of nearly 430 Maruti Driving Schools, operated in partnership with its dealers across India. Currently, it also manages six IDTRS in partnership with state governments. These schools use driving simulators and employ trained instructors to impart training based on a theory-cum-practical curriculum. In the first phase, these Automated Driving Test Centres will be set up at 12 locations at Hauz Khas, Shakur Basti, Raja Garden, Hari Nagar, Burari, Loni Road, Sarai Kale Khan, Rohini, Jharoda Kalan, Mayur Vihar Phase I , Surajmal Vihar and Dwarka.

Why driving tests will be tougher?

First and foremost, the driving test centres to be set up by Maruti Suzuki will have a dedicated route having some typical patterns and crossing them will not be a child's play. Also, the driving license issuing process will be transparent and human error-free. The test track which you can see in the picture starts with the normal path, which then meets an eight-shaped route to check the vehicle steer skills of the driver. The test tracks will also have a reverse test path in which two paths get merged into a single one.

In terms of two-wheeler as well, the track is laid out keeping some specific points in mind. The serpentine test track checks the maneuvering skills of the riders and hence, there will no way that a person who will not be able to ride properly will get the driving license.