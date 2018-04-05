New Audi RS5 India launch date revealed: 450hp coupe to lock horns with BMW M4

The new Audi RS5 coupe is set to be launched in India on the coming 11th April. The car has been recently spotted completely undisguised in a red shade. The new upcoming model will be the second generation of the Audi RS5 Coupe and it has been built from the ground up. All thanks to the new platform, the new Audi RS5 witnesses a weight reduction of 60 kgs when it is fitted with an optional carbon fiber roof. Another unique highlight of the new upcoming Audi RS5 Coupe is that it features an all-new design language and hence, you can expect it as one of the boldest Audis till date. The second generation model of the Audi RS5 also looks bigger when compared to its predecessor.

New Audi RS5 rear

The new model gets a new single-frame grille at the front that is accompanied by the new design bumpers. Audi's patented matrix LEDs will also come with the new RS5 coupe. To take up the sporty quotient of the car up a notch, new air intakes along with 19-inch wheels have been added to the package. If you are still not satisfied, you can have the new Audi RS5 coupe with optional 20-inch wheels as well. Speaking of powertrain, the upcoming new 2018 Audi RS5 coupe draws power from a 2.9-litre turbocharged, V6 engine that develops a maximum power of 450 hp while the peak torque figure stands at 600 Nm. The engine is the same unit that runs the Porsche Panamera as well.

2018 Audi RS5 will have a new design language

The said mill has better outputs in comparison to the previous 4.2-litre V8 mill. The upcoming new Audi RS5 coupe will also come with a quattro all-wheel-drive system as a standard fitment. Gearbox on this one will be an eight-speed automatic unit when compared to the seven-speed unit on the previous model. The new Audi RS5 will lock its horns with the BMW M5 and it is expected to be launched at a price of close to Rs 1.25 crore (ex-showroom). More details to be revealed on 11th April.