New 7-seater Maruti WagonR launch, Harley-Davidson Jordaar, Range Rover Evoque driven, new Honda Civic & more: Today’s Top News Highlights

The biggest news of the day is that the seven-seater version of the new Maruti WagonR has been snapped testing completely undisguised. The image has been shared by a Team-BHP reader and the model looks to have been spotted somewhere in Delhi NCR. The all-new Maruti Suzuki WagonR is based on the Suzuki Solio that is already on sale in some of the global markets. The report adds that the upcoming seven seater Wagon-R has been confirmed for India finally. The production is also rumoured to start sometime in September 2018. The new WagonR sees some significant changes when compared to the present day model and it looks a lot premium. The new Maruti WagonR seven-seater gets a thick chrome section at the rear that runs from one end to another. More details of the car in the link below.

Jaipur-based Rajputana Customs has gained immense popularity due to the custom build offs and the unmatched treatment that they offer to motorcycles. Now, it is quite obvious that Harley Davidson is Rajputana Customs' favourite motorcycle as you will find multiple mod jobs around the name brand. One of them is the Jordaar Version 2 that is actually a Harley Davidson Iron 883 Sportster underneath. The first thing you will notice about this bike on taking the first look is the minimalistic bodywork. The slim fuel tank of the Jordaar will at first make you hard to believe that it is actually the bike's appetite.

The Range Rover Evoque has bought in a style statement in the luxury SUV territory and it surely wasn't a bad choice to drive it down during the chaotic Auto Expo 2018 days to and fro in the infamous Delhi/NCR traffic. The Land Rover and Range Rover line-ups haven't been so good looking until the arrival of the Evoque in its line up. The SUV received a facelift in the year 2016 and in 2017 the company replaced the 2.2L engine with a new 2.0L four-cylinder engine from the Jaguar Land Rover 'Ingenium' family. The style got a much needed mechanical change but the luxury, and its off-roading capabilities remain the same.

The executive sedan territory in India is one of the slowest growing segments and probably the one with least number of members. Having said that, it is also one of the few car segments that have the most globally popular and most sold cars. The likes of Toyota Corolla, Hyundai Elantra and the Skoda Octavia have been dominating the space so far and Volkswagen Jetta has been retired from the line-up very recently. Chevrolet’s India exit also saw this as the Cruze sedan had been withdrawn in the country. Overall this sedan segment has seen a decline in growth by about 9.5 per cent and seen a sales of mere 9,594 units in the last 11 months of this ongoing financial year.

