New Mitsubishi Pajero Sport launch by 2018: will compete with Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour

Mitsubishi will launch the all new Pajero Sport in India by 2018, according to a report by Autocar India. The company will launch the all new version of Pajero Sport in summers by next year. The 2018 Pajero Sport is built on a ladder frame chassis and is based on the Triton light pick up truck. At the front, the 2018 Pajero Sport will get an all-new bonnet with grille, which according to Mitsubishi is known as the “Dynamic shield”. In addition, it will get LED projector head lamps and chrome accents at the front bumper. The Pajero Sport will also feature a splash-free windshield to aid off-road driving.

The all new Pajero Sport will measures 4,695 mm in length,1,815mm in width, 1,840mm in height and have a 215mm ground clearance. The wheelbase will remain same at 2,800mm but the overall length is up by 90 mm. Inside the cabin, the 2018 Pajero Sport will get chrome accents on the dashboard, steering wheel and the centre console. In addition, it will get a touch screen infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, USB and AUX input.

2018 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport interiors

The 2018 Pajero Sport will be powered by a 2.4 litre MIVEC, four-cylinder, diesel engine that produces 181 hp of power and 440Nm of torque. The engine will be mated to a new 8-speed automatic transmission and a four wheel drive configuration. It is expected that the SUV will also get central differential lock and rear differential lock on some variants.

In India, the current generation Mitsubishi Pajero Sport is available in two variants – Pajero Sport 4x2 and Pajero Sport 4x4. These variants are sold at a price tag of Rs. 27.12 lakh and Rs 27.52 Lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. The all new Pajero Sport will be launched next year and will be priced higher than the current generation Pajero Sport. When launched it will compete with the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and the Isuzu MU-X in its segment.

Source-Autocar India