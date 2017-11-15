New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga spotted testing; India launch likely in 2nd half of FY 2018-19

Maruti Suzuki’s second most sold utility vehicle after the Vitara Brezza is the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV and the sales of the Ertiga has been constantly on the rise in the Indian market. In FY 2016-17, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga sales registered a growth of 5% with total domestic sales of 63,527 units. The 7-seater vehicle has been widely accepted and considered to be a value-for-money family car. Recent images captured by Motoroids suggests that the new generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is in works and the company has already started testing the mule near its manufacturing plant in Gurgaon, Haryana. The images that appear to be of the 2018 Ertiga can be seen with heavy camouflage.

The test mule spotted testing is longer than the current generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga on sale which might result in more space to the third-row or even extra boot space. More space between the C and D-Pillars, break and cuts on the rear door and a slight increase in height is expected on the new gen MPV. On the design front, Expect Maruti Suzuki Ertiga to get more aggressive styling, projector headlamps and new alloys. Interiors of the Ertiga will also undergo a major change in terms of a design however touchscreen infotainment system will be carry forwarded which will now support Google Android Auto. Expect the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga to be sold in petrol, diesel and CNG variants and in all possibility, the existing SHVS mild hybrid technology will continue to feature on the next gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

While reports do suggest that 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga might be showcased alongside the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift, we do believe that the new Swift will outshine the visibility of the new Ertiga at the 2018 Auto Expo and so it might not be showcased at all. We expect Maruti Suzuki to debut the all-new Ertiga MPV sometime in the second half of FY 2018-19. Currently, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is priced at Rs 8.29-10.68 lakh (Ex-Delhi) and we expect the prices to go up by about Rs 40,000-50,000.

