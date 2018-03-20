New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV spied again: Upcoming Mahindra U321 rival launch expected in August

Maruti Suzuki is testing the new 2018 Ertiga MPV for quite a long time now. The test mule of the car has been snapped testing one more time in recent by folks at Thrust Zone. There have been reports on the internet suggesting that the new 2018 Maruti Ertiga will be launched sometime in August 2018. The popular Maruti MPV was launched in India for the first time back in 2012 and it received a mid-life update in 2015. There were hopes from the Indian carmaker that it will showcase the new Ertiga at Auto Expo 2018 but sadly, that did not happen. The test mule that has been spotted recently wore camouflage and hence, the exact changes on the new Ertiga cannot be seen. However, one can see that the new Maruti Ertiga is wider and taller than before and hence, one can expect more roominess inside the cabin. The new model is also likely to get bigger alloy wheels as one can see in the spy shots.

The new 2018 Maruti Ertiga now gets a straighter front end that comes across as significantly different than the previous model. The top spec models of the new Ertiga might also receive new projector headlamps with the tail lamps likely to be LEDs. The windscreen of the MPV is now raked and there is expected to be more space now for the luggage. The new 2018 Ertiga will possibly get the same 1.4-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engines. The new model will lock its horns with the upcoming Mahindra U321 that will also be launched in India soon.

The interior details of the new 2018 Maruti Ertiga are unavailable as of now. However, it is quite clear that the MPV will get the same touchscreen infotainment system that comes on the new generation Dzire. The said system supports both, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. More details to be revealed in the coming days!

