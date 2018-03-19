New 2018 Mahindra XUV500 India launch soon: Price, launch date and changes on Jeep Compass, Hyundai Creta rival

Indian SUV manufacturer, Mahindra & Mahindra will begin its blockbuster planned 2018 with the launch of the facelifted Mahindra XUV500 SUV. After a year of consolidation, the company is set to show some aggression on the product front and will be launching at least five new vehicles in India by the end of FY 2018-19. 2018 Mahindra XUV500 will make its India debut as early as end April or early May 2018. Expect heavy cosmetic changes on the Mahindra's popular SUV.

Mahindra confirms 4 new SUVs in FY 2018-19; To upgrade entire product line-up by 2020

The 2018 Mahindra XUV500 has been spotted testing under heavy camouflage and suggests a new front face with Mahindra's signature SUV design language. New front bumper, revised headlamp cluster with LEDs and a new front grille. 2018 XUV500 will also see minor tweaks on side door cladding and will also feature new design alloy wheels. The rear of new Mahindra XUV500 will see new rear bumper along with a sporty revised overall design. We also expect all-new taillamp design on the facelifted XUV500.

Mahindra is also working towards upgrading its entire product portfolio to be BS-VI compliant ahead of Government's timelines of 2020. Mahindra's top-selling products including Scorpio, XUV500, KUV100 might be the first of its existing product range to be upgraded. The company might also discontinue some of its slow-selling products like Mahindra Xylo, Mahindra Verito, and Mahindra Nuvosport and instead invest that money in rolling out some other new SUVs. Dr.Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra has already confirmed on dropping some of its low volume products to make way for new ones.

Mahindra Xylo, Verito, Nuvosport to be discontinued by 2020: 4 new SUVs in addition to New Scorpio, XUV500

2018 Mahindra XUV500 is expected to be the first launch from Mahindra in FY 2018-19 which will be followed by at least 4 all-new products including 3 new SUVs. Expect the new XUV500 to get a major change on its interior trim. Top-variants will also feature leather seats and an updated infotainment system supporting Apple Car Play and Android Auto. On the engine front, expect the powerful version of 2.2L diesel engine to debut with the launch of new Mahindra XUV500. It is expected to churn a maximum power of about 172 bhp. New XUV500 will also be available with the G9 petrol variant with 6-Speed automatic gearbox.

Currently, the Mahindra XUV500 is the company's flagship and the most premium vehicle in its line-up and challenges the likes of Jeep Compass (base models), Renault Captur and Hyundai Creta which is also due a major facelift this year. Mahindra will also launch its Rexton-based premium SUV this year which will be company's first attempt in the premium SUV space and take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner and Honda CR-V. Expect the prices of 2018 Mahindra XUV500 to go up by about Rs 20,000-30,000 over its current price. Launching ahead of new Hyundai Creta, Mahindra certainly has the lead to make the most in terms of sales in this segment.

Image Source: Chennai Sherief