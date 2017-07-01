New 2018 Honda Jazz facelift revealed in Japan, India launch by next year

Honda has launched the facelifted version of the Jazz in Japan named as Fit for the country. The hatchback has received a number of conveniences, safety features as well as driver aids. The 2018 Honda Fit is offered in four trims, LX, EX, EX-L and Sports. The Sports variant is a new version that is positioned between LX and EX. On the outside, the 2018 Honda Fit or Jazz gets a piano black grille, tailgate spoiler, automatic headlamps, LED tail lamps and 16-inch alloy wheels as standard fitments. The Sports variant also gets integrated fog lamps, black finish on 16-inch alloy wheels, chrome finished exhaust and Sports badging. Inside, the 2018 Honda Fit gets an analog speedometer, digital tachometer, a 4.2-inch TFT colour screen and 7-inch touchscreen interface compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto which is connected to an 180-watt, six-speaker system. The hatchback also gets push button start/ stop, smart entry with walk away auto lock and moonroof, depending on variants. Although the list of features is extensive, the India bound version is expected to get minor updates and not the entire list of the aforementioned equipment.

The 2018 Honda Fit is powered by 1.5-litre DOHC direct-injected four cylinder i-VTEC petrol engine available with two transmission options, a 6-speed manual and Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with G-Shift Control, which will be available on all variants. The 1.5-litre with a 6-speed manual gearbox produces 130 hp of power and 154 Nm of torque, while the CVT transmission produces 128 hp of power and 153 Nm of torque. For India, however, the engine and gearbox options are expected to be carried forward from the existing version of the Honda Jazz, a 1.5-litre petrol engine available with a 5-speed manual transmission and CVT as well as a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine option available with a 6-speed manual transmission.

In terms of safety, 2018 Honda Fit gets Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with traction control, six airbags with rollover sensor, Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist and Honda's next-generation Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure. In addition, the car also gets Honda Sensing Suite feature which includes Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) with Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) and Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) incorporating Lane Departure Warning (LDW). However, the India-bound version The India-bound version of 2018 Jazz will not receive such an extensive safety equipment list, however, ABS with EBD and dual front airbags would be a standard fitment.