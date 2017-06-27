New 2018 Honda Amaze being developed to compete with Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Honda launched the compact sedan, Amaze in 2013, and the car received its first cosmetic update in 2016. Now, the manufacturer is planning to give a significant makeover to Amaze, which will be revealed launch at the 2018 Auto Expo, according to a report by carandbike. In addition, the developments of the car has been completed at Honda's R&D, Thailand, with inputs from Honda's engineering team in India. Also, the company is planning to showcase the Honda HR-V at the 2018 Auto Expo along with facelift Amaze. The 2018 Honda Amaze will be powered by the same petrol and diesel engine found in the present model. The report also claims that the new Amaze will be offered in a more powerful version, with the same engine but in a different state of tune. The company could also introduce automatic transmission in its middle-variants like the Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

The next generation Amaze will be wider than the current generation Amaze. The existing Amaze measures 3,990mm in length,1680mm in width,1,505mm in height and 2,405mm in wheelbase and has a ground clearance of 165mm. Inside the cabin, the 2018 Amaze will get updates such as automatic climate control and a new infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The current generation Honda Amaze is powered by a 1.2 litre petrol engine and 1.5 diesel engine. The engines are mated to three gearbox options, a 5-speed manual for the petrol along with an option of an automatic and a 5-speed for the diesel. The Amaze is currently sold within a price range of Rs. 5.60 lakh to Rs 8.53 Lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. When launched, the second generation Honda Amaze will compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Xcent, Ford Aspire, Tata Tigor and Volkswagen Ameo.

