New 2017 Suzuki Swift Price, Images, Video & Features: All you need to know

Following a steady stream of spy shots of the new Suzuki Swift on the web, Suzuki revealed the third generation of all new Swift on 27th December 2016, in Japan. In its home country, the new generation Swift was introduced between a price of 1.34 million Yen (INR 7.78 lakh) to 1.84 million Yen (INR 10.69 lakh) and will go on sale on 4th January 2017. The new Swift is expected to hit the Indian shores in middle of 2017 and will be introduced after the new Swift Dzire across the country. The 2017 Suzuki Swift features a new exterior and an all-new interior along with the SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) technology under the hood.

2017 Suzuki Swift receives a key change rear door handles on the C-pillar

Also read about: New Suzuki Swift launched in Japan between Rs 7.78 lakh and Rs 10.69 lakh

2017 Suzuki Swift Design

The 2017 Suzuki Swift is based on the Baleno's lightweight platform and hence has shed weight by 100kg over the present model. On the exterior, the new Swift gets a hexagonal grille with chrome inserts, projector headlamps with LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lamps), LED tail lamps, ORVM's indicator and fog lamps. Along with this, the hatchback features blackened out A, B & C pillars and rides on 16-inch alloy wheels. A key change in the new Swift is the placement of the rear door handles on the C-pillar, similar to the Chevrolet Beat.

2017 Suzuki Swift 1.0 litre, 3-cylinder, Boosterjet engine

2017 Suzuki Swift Engine

The 2017 Suzuki Swift Japanese spec model receives two engine options - 1.0 litre, 3-cylinder Boosterjet engine and 1.2 litre DUALJET petrol motor, based on the new 'HEARTEC' platform with SHVS technology. The 1.2 litre petrol motor produces 89 hp of power and 120 Nm of torque mated to a 5-speed manual and CVT transmission. The RSt variant receives the 1.0 litre Boosterjet engine which delivers 100hp of power and 150 Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission with a 2WD configuration. It is expected that the India bound Swift will get the existing 1.2 litre K-Series petrol motor and 1.3 litre DDiS motor mated to a 5-speed manual a CVT transmission. However, the company might launch the Swift RSt as a limited edition model in the country.

2017 Suzuki Swift interiors

2017 Suzuki Swift- Interior

The Japanese model of the 2017 Suzuki Swift has received major updates inside the cabin such as a new touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. In addition, it also features a flat-bottomed three-spoke steering wheel, automatic climate control and instrument cluster with MID screen. These features are expected to be launched in the India-spec version too although, the availability might differ from one variant to the other.

2017 Suzuki Swift Safety

In terms of safety, the Japanese-spec model of the Swift gets features such as 7 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, reverse parking camera and rear seat belt pre tensioner. In addition, the new Swift gets a new safety feature Dual Sensor Brake Support (DSBS), a collision mitigating system and an Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) system, which automatically adjusts the speed of the car to maintain the safe distance. In India, we expect dual-front airbags and ABS with EBD to be standard across the model range. Higher versions could be offered with additional safety features.

2017 Suzuki Swift Price

Suzuki launched the new Swift between a price of 1.34 million Yen (INR 7.78 lakh) to 1.84 million Yen (INR 10.69 lakh) in Japan, It is expected that the new Swift when launched in India, might be priced at a premium of around Rs 35,000 over the present model, pushing the starting price to about Rs 5.10 lakh, ex-showroom. When launched in India, the 2017 Swift will compete with the likes of Ford Figo and Hyundai Grand i10 in its segment. The Maruti Suzuki Swift has already made its mark in the Indian car segment in almost all aspects.