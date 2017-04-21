New 2017 Skoda Octavia spied testing in India

2017 Skoda Octavia is likely to be powered by the same engine options

Skoda revealed the new 2017 Octavia in international market last year with cosmetic changes and updated features. The upcoming sedan has now been spotted testing without camouflage in India and is slated to be launched in the country later this year.

The new 2017 Skoda Octavia will borrow some design cues with the model unveiled in 2016 globally. The new Octavia will get exterior enhancements such as a revised front end with LED split headlamps and DRLs (Daytime Running Lamps), redesigned grille with chrome surrounds as well as new front fog lamps housing. The company has also revised the front bumper and the car will now spot wider air intakes with chrome stripe. The rear and side profile of the car will largely remain unchanged but it will get new alloy wheels.

New Skoda Octavia will get exterior enhancements such as a revised front end with LED split headlamps and DRLs (Daytime Running Lamps).

The spied images does not reveal the cabin of the new Octavia, but we expect the car to feature a new 9.2-inch infotainment system with Wifi hotspot and navigation. The 2017 Octavia might also get a revised or a new instrumentation with MID screen. The new Skoda Octavia will also get a host of safety and driving aids that will include parking assist and different driving modes.

The 2017 Octavia sedan is likely to be powered by the existing model's engine options, a 1.4 litre TSI petrol, 1.8 litre TSI petrol and a 2.0 litre TDI diesel unit and will be paired to a 6-speed manual, 7-speed DSG (Direct Shift Gearbox) or dual-clutch automatic and a 6-speed automatic gearbox, depending on the model.