New 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift launched at a price of Rs 30.65 lakh, thanks to GST impact

Mercedes-Benz has launched the 2017 version of the GLA in India at a price of Rs 30.65 lakh, ex-showroom, All-India. This will be the fourth product launch by the company this year as they earlier introduced the E220d, the AMG G 63 Edition 463 and the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63. The 2017 GLA gets a host of updates to the exterior and interior. On the outside, the facelifted GLA gets a redesigned bumper with a new fog lamp cluster, wider air intakes and full LED headlamps. Also, it gets LED tail lamps and a new set of alloy wheels. Dimensionally, the GLA facelift has an increased ground clearance by 30mm compared to the existing model and also an updated suspension system. Inside the cabin, the 2017 GLA gets have plenty of tech goodies including an 8-inch infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.There are chrome accents on the air-conditioning vents, storage compartments, centre console and switches. The 2017 Mercedes GLA is available in two variants, Style and Sports and the Sports version gets 12 colour ambient lighting system as well as a 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system with DSR or Downhill Speed Regulation.

The 2017 GLA is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that generates 183 hp of power and a 2.1-litre diesel unit that produces 136 hp. Both the engines are mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox and the top-end variant would be available only in a diesel engine option. The Sports version would also get a 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system with Downhill Speed Regulation. In terms of safety, the new GLA gets equipped with ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution), six airbags and Electronic Stability Programme. In addition, it gets driver-aid features such as Active Brake Assist, Attention Assist, a 360-degree parking camera with bird's eye view and an electric tailgate with motion detection. The facelifted GLA is offered with a new colour Kenyan Beige

The company had already announced price cuts relating to Goods and Services Tax (GST) even before the new tax structure was finalised on 1st July. The outgoing model is currently sold at a post GST price tag of Rs 32 lakh-Rs 38 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The 2017 GLA will compete with the likes of Audi Q3 and the BMW X1 in its segment.

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA variant wise pricing,ex-showroom, All-India

GLA 200 d Style- Rs 30.65 lakh

GLA 200 Sport- Rs 32.20 lakh

GLA 200 d Sport- Rs 33.85 lakh

GLA 220 d 4MATIC-Rs 36.75 lakh